Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFRTF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

