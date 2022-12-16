Nexum Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 126.5% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $254,447.96 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

