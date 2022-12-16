New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Richard Hill Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Rating) insider Richard Hill acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($22,297.30).

Richard Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Richard Hill 1,500,000 shares of New World Resources stock.

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located in New Mexico, and the Antler copper project situated in Arizona.

