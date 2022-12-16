New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

New Vista Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NVSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

