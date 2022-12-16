Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.98 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Nerdy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 321.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 439,491 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,186.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 187,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,240 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 5.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.