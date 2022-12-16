Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nerdy Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.98 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.
Institutional Trading of Nerdy
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nerdy (NRDY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.