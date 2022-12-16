NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Acquires $31,860.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NBTB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

