NAVA HEALTH MD, LLC Plans $18 Million IPO for Week of December 19th (NAVA)

NAVA HEALTH MD, LLC (NAVA) plans to raise $18 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, NAVA HEALTH MD, LLC generated $9.3 million in revenue and $80,000 in net income. NAVA HEALTH MD, LLC has a market cap of $87 million.

WestPark Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

NAVA HEALTH MD, LLC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Nava is a vertically integrated tech-enabled healthcare practice combining traditional, functional, holistic and regenerative medicine. (Incorporated in Delaware) Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs and personal goals, which we refer to as their “Custom Vitality Plan” or “CVP.” The client’s CVP is developed as part of our proprietary diagnostic process, the “Nava Method,” which utilizes propriety software owned and developed by Nava. We believe Nava’s proprietary diagnostic process enables our practitioners to leverage various synergistic products and services for our clients. We deliver our health services through three (3) physical locations in the Baltimore/Washington Metro region. We currently plan to open up to eight (8) additional locations by the end of 2023, subject to market conditions and anticipated demand for our services. Our on-premises locations offer a premium client experience and luxurious spa-like atmosphere. Our on-premises locations provide hands-on treatment options, including, but not limited to, physician appointments and medical procedures, intravenous (IV) micronutrient therapies, massage, acupuncture and our aesthetic services such as Botox injections and body sculpting. We also provide services through telehealth, delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, video or phone in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin. Nava Medical specializes in bio-identical hormone optimization, medically supervised weight loss programs, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) procedures, digestive health programs, advanced diagnostic testing, IV micro-nutrient therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, light therapy, intelligent bioenergetics therapy, B-12 injections, Botox injections, dermal fillers, body sculpting and a full line of premium grade nutraceuticals, supplements and skin health/ aesthetic products. Nava Medical also has a fully equipped in-office clinical laboratory that provides diagnostic testing for Nava’s client, conveniently increasing the speed of research and results. Lab tests include, but are not limited to, chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, genetic, allergy, food sensitivity and other blood and urine panels. Nava has six general areas of expertise and offerings, including but not limited to Diagnostic Testing, Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapies (BHRT), Regenerative Therapies, Aesthetics, Functional Nutrition and premium-grade retail products. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: Nava Health MD, LLC filed an S-1/A on Dec. 5, 2022, in which its increased the size of its IPO by adding a secondary portion – 1.02 million shares (1,022,521 shares) to be offered by the selling stockholders – to the deal’s initial size of 2.0 million shares being offered by the company. The price range remained at $5.00 to $7.00. The IPO is now expected to raise a total of $18.12 million, but the company will still receive only $12.0 million in IPO proceeds. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares. Nava Health MD, LLC filed its S-1 on Oct. 27, 2022, and disclosed terms for its IPO – 2.0 million shares at $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $12.0 million. The company submitted confidential IPO documents on Sept. 13, 2022.) “.

NAVA HEALTH MD, LLC was founded in 2013 and has 90 employees. The company is located at 9755 Patuxent Woods Drive Suite 100 Columbia, MD 21046 and can be reached via phone at (410) 910-6156 or on the web at http://www.navacenter.com/.

