National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert G. Adams Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
National Health Investors Price Performance
NYSE NHI opened at $55.82 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.85.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Further Reading
