National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert G. Adams Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $55.82 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.