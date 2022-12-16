National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

Analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

American Lithium Trading Up 5.4 %

LIACF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 373,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,914. American Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.99.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

