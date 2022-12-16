Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Update

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CPMV stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

