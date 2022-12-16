Morgan Stanley Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

