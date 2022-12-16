Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

