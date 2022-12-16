Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.89

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.89 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.72). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.68), with a volume of 260,920 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

