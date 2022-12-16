Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $209.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

