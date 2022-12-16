Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $209.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,681,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.