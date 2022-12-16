Mithaq Capital SPC Acquires Shares of 358,969 Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 358,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Tremor International accounts for 17.5% of Mithaq Capital SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mithaq Capital SPC owned 0.49% of Tremor International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tremor International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Tremor International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $496.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

