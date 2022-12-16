Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 69,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Jennifer C. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,588 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

