Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $55.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

