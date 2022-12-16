Michael R. Sand Sells 1,621 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.18%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.