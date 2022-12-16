MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 150.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.1%.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,366. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

