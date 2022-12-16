MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $62.98 million and approximately $94,355.85 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 10% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

