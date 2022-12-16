Metahero One Day Trading Volume Hits $597,828.41 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $597,828.41 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

