Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,167. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

