MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in November

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEGEF shares. Raymond James downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $12.90 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

