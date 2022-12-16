MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

