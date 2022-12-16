MediWound Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.
MDWD opened at $1.25 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
