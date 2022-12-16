MediWound Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD opened at $1.25 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

