MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Michael Bollesen Sells 5,757 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MaxLinear Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MXL opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 47.44%. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

