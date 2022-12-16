Matthew J. Gould Acquires 12,300 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $248,583.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,213,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,938,388.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $382.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
