Matthew J. Gould Acquires 12,300 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $248,583.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,213,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,938,388.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $382.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.