Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,737 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.80 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

