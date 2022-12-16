Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,584 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.36 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33.

