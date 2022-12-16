Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.85. Marchex shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 32,434 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
