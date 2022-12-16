LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €900.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €862.00 ($907.37) to €900.00 ($947.37) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($752.63) to €720.00 ($757.89) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($884.21) to €845.00 ($889.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $774.00.

LVMUY opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average is $131.00. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $171.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

