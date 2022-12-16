LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

