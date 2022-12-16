LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LUXH stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
