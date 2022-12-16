Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LWAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

