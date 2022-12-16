LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

