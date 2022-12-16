Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.02 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,604,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

