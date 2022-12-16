L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($365.26) to €314.00 ($330.53) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Oréal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.89.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal Stock Performance

LRLCY opened at $71.89 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.