Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Lonking Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.
About Lonking
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.
