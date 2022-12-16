Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logiq Stock Performance

LGIQ stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Logiq has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 77.36%. Research analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

