Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.46% of Livent worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

