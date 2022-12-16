Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Director Gordon Crawford Buys 100,000 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford bought 100,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,838,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,727.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LGF-B opened at $5.84 on Friday.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.