Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.
Lincoln National Stock Down 4.8 %
Lincoln National stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $76.40.
Lincoln National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln National
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
