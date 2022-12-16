Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

