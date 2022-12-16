Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,248.47 or 0.07167044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $9.87 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,802,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,801,231.3259015 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,264.7633 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $43,142,780.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

