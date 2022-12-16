Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 332,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 77,648.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 230,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 198,941 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,672,000.

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.