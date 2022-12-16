Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LXRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 332,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.72.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 77,648.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
