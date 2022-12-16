Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

LII opened at $248.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.62. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

