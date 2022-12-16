Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

