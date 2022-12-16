Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

