Legend of RPS Price Hits $0.14 (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

