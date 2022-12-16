Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.02.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.98%.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.