Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $18.31. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 213,570 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

